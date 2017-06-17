Kerala Congress Youth workers arrested for holding beef fest ahead of PM Modi’s Kochi visit

The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. (Representational Image) The Centre recently banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter. (Representational Image)

Police on Saturday arrested 10 Kerala Youth Congress workers for allegedly holding a beef festival in the state in order to protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Kochi for inaugurating metro services. According to news agency IANS, the festival took place near Southern Naval Command’s air terminal just before PM Modi’s arrival. The workers were arrested while they were cooking and serving beef, according to IANS.

“The beef fest was conducted at Vaathuruthy, which is just 300 meters away from the Southern Naval Command’s air terminal. Ten workers were arrested while they were cooking and serving beef,” Vinoj A, Sub Inspector of Harbour police station, was quoted by The News Minute. He added the culprits were arrested as a precautionary measure. “The arrest was a precaution to avoid any untoward incidents that may cause disruption to the Prime Minister’s visit. They are in police custody now,” he told TNM.

The News Minute reported that the arrested workers were charged under Sections 283 and 142 of IPC, for allegedly causing obstruction in public way and for holding unlawful assembly. Officials further said the workers will be released only after PM Modi leaves the coastal city.

Ever since the Centre launched new rules regarding cattle sale and slaughter, several states, including parts of Kerala, have witnessed numerous beef fests. The Assembly also held a special session earlier this month to pass a resolution against the Centre’s notification.

