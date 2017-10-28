Police arrest eight for uploading fake video of Madhya Pradesh education minister

The video purportedly shows a person dancing with a woman, a police official said, adding, those who uploaded it on social media described that person as Shah, with an intention to damage his reputation (Representational Image) The video purportedly shows a person dancing with a woman, a police official said, adding, those who uploaded it on social media described that person as Shah, with an intention to damage his reputation (Representational Image)

Cyber police in Madhya Pradesh have arrested eight persons for allegedly uploading a video of state’s education minister Vijay Shah which purportedly shows him dancing with a woman on social networking sites.

Shah had filed a complaint in this regard after few persons with an intention to damage his reputation and malign his image uploaded the purported video. The video purportedly shows a person dancing with a woman, a police official said, adding, those who uploaded it on social media described that person as Shah, with an intention to damage his reputation.

“We have arrested eight persons in this regard and further investigations are underway,” a top official of Madhya Pradesh cyber cell told PTI.

The arrested persons have been identified as Akhikesh Singh, who is a resident of Vidisha, Anees Khan (Bhopal), Nimish Mishra (Vidisha), Ramnarayan Gupta (Gwalior), Balram Raghuwanshi (Sardarpur), Rajesh Naik (Katni), Nilesh Gaur (Vidisha) and Dharamveer Chouhan (Morena), the official said.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App