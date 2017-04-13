Police arrest 2 men held with 3 kg heroin from Myanmar

Two persons were arrested with three kilograms of heroin, suspected to have been brought from Myanmar for delivery in Delhi, Punjab, UP as well as other countries.

Police said they are investigating if the accused had any links with drug suppliers in Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The accused, identified as Mohd Jafar and Parvej Saifi, both residents of Bareilly, UP, were arrested on April 11 near Ghata Masjid, Darya Ganj, said police sources. As per DCP (special cell) Sanjeev Yaday, both the accused said they are members of an international narcotics drug cartel being run by a Manipur-based drug supplier, Manjum.

“The accused had brought the recovered heroin to Delhi from Manipur by air on April 10. They wrapped drugs in thick layers of carbon papers to avoid detection by scanners at airports. Jafar had created a secret cavity in his bag to hoodwink the police,” said Yadav. They were arrested as they were about to hand over the drugs to a foreign national. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now