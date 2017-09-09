Police, Army form team to trace man ‘missing from Army custody’

A policeman tries to put out the fire in a vehicle in Anantnag on Friday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi) A policeman tries to put out the fire in a vehicle in Anantnag on Friday. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

The Army and police have constituted a joint inquiry team (JIT) to probe the case of Manzoor Ahmad Khan, a young shepherd who allegedly went missing from Army custody a week ago. Relatives of Manzoor, 22, have alleged that he was killed in the Army camp, and that the body dumped in the forests. Another villager, Nasrullah, 35, has alleged that he and Manzoor were detained by soldiers and tortured in the camp. Nasrullah is admitted in a Srinagar hospital, and his condition is said to be critical.

The Army has denied that Manzoor was in their custody. The police have registered two cases — of abduction and murder — against the Army. Teams of police and Army, as well as villagers, have been scanning the forests of Lolab, especially those near Diver village, to trace Manzoor.

Locals have alleged that company commander of the Rashtriya Rifles camp located in Diver is responsible for Manzoor going missing, and are demanding action against the guilty officers. One of Khan’s relatives said, “We scanned every area of Lolab for seven days, but could not trace him. We are sure he was killed in custody and his body dumped somewhere.”

Lt Gen J S Sandhu, the 15 Corps Commander, visited the village on Thursday. J&K Law Minister Haq Khan also visited the village and asked the locals to maintain calm. The minister is also the local legislator, and Manzoor is said to be his relative. ‘

