Police: 4,200 cartons of country liquor seized from four trucks in Ambala

NEARLY 4,200 cartons of country liquor being smuggled out of Haryana were seized late evening on Monday, the police said. The consignment was loaded in four trucks, which belong to a local unit of Oasis Overseas Exports, and were being transported using an “invalid and tempered permit” of the excise department near Saha in Ambala, around 45 km from Chandigarh, the police said.

They added that the cartons belonged to a Jatwad village-based unit of Oasis Overseas Exports and an FIR under sections 67,68,71 of Excise Act and 420 and 120B of IPC was registered at Baldev Nagar police station. SP (Ambala) Abhishek Jorwal said the role of some excise department officials, who had issued permits, was also being investigated. Oasis Overseas Exports Pvt Ltd belongs to a former MLA of Punjab, who was unavailable for comment.

The drivers of the four trucks were arrested and were identified as Anil Kumar, Jetinder, Parvinder, alias Rinku and Satpal, alias Vicky. The four trucks were seized by a team of CIA-1 of Ambala police.

Inspector Kamaldeep Singh, in-charge of CIA-1, of Ambala police, said, “During an inspection, it was found that permits were issued for one truck but the other trucks were transporting liquor using expired excise permits.”

