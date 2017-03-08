Polavaram project: Fabrication work of 48 crest gates to begin this week

Fabrication work of 48 crest gates for the Polavaram Project is set to start this week. (Source: File) Fabrication work of 48 crest gates for the Polavaram Project is set to start this week. (Source: File)

Fabrication work of 48 crest gates for the Polavaram Project, a multi-purpose irrigation dam, is set to start this week. The massive gates for the dam over the Godavari are likely to be installed in November. About 300 metric tonnes of steel for the purpose has already arrived at the Gates Fabrication Centre at Polavaram Project site in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. By the end of April, another 2100 MT of steel will arrive. Around 15,000 MT of steel will be used to make the gates. The fabrication of the gates and installation would be completed by June 2018, sources said after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a review meeting on Monday.

Watch What Else Is Making News

On February 1, the construction of the diaphragm wall was started at the project site. The diaphragm wall, which is 1,500 metre long, 120 metre wide and 40 and 100 metre deep, would the world’s biggest such wall. In the first phase, 750 metre of wall would be constructed by June end after which work will stop during monsoon.

The remaining construction would start in December and completed by June 2018. The project may be completed by end of 2018 or early 2019, officials said.

On March 3, the Union Water Resources Ministry released Rs 1,981 crore for the Polavaram Project. After it was accorded national project status, and Centre agreed to fund it through loans from NABARD. The Centre will release around Rs 3,000 crore for the project.