Polavaram Dam: Centre should look into rehab of displaced, says CPI

The CPI on Friday demanded that the central government take over relief and rehabilitation of those displaced by the Polavaram dam project in Andhra Pradesh. Senior CPI leader D Raja met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and told him that central laws are not being implemented for the rehabilitation of those displaced because of the project.

In a memorandum submitted to the PM, Raja and his party colleague K Narayana said land acquisition and forest rights acts and the central national rehabilitation policy of 2008 are not being implemented in the Polavaram project.

“As per central laws, every displaced family must get a government job, land in lieu of land acquired, housing and money to sustain till they get proper rehabilitation and means of livelihood. None of this has been done at Polavaram dam… People were evicted with promises of housing. That has not been done even today….” they said.

