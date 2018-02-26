Masses will correct their 2017 mistake in 2019, says Sukhbir Singh Badal

Sukhbir Singh Badal at the rally in Gurharsahai, Ferozepur. (Express photo) Sukhbir Singh Badal at the rally in Gurharsahai, Ferozepur. (Express photo)

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal Sunday said the masses would “reply and rectify” their “mistake” of 2017 in the Lok Sabha polls next year. Sukhbir was speaking in Gurharsahai constituency of Ferozepur at a pol khol rally organised by the party.

He alleged that the Congress was spreading “false information” on “empty coffers”. The Congress was not able to run the government and was blaming the state’s financial condition, he added.

Sukhbir said Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had deceived the people by handing them signed affidavits claiming that their loans, be it from nationalised or cooperative banks and private moneylenders, would be waived off in full. He said finance minister Manpreet Badal was “equally to blame” because he had drafted the party’s election manifesto which promised to increase old-age pension to Rs 2,500 per month.

