PoK would be India’s if Nehru gave Patel free hand: Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh in Bardoli on Saturday. Express Rajnath Singh in Bardoli on Saturday. Express

Campaigning for the BJP in Bardoli where Sardar Vallabhai Patel had led a farmers’ agitation, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday attacked the country’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, and said that had he given Sardar Patel a free hand, India would not have been facing the Kashmir issue.

“Sometimes, I feel that if Sardar Patel would not have been there, the political unity of India, which is seen today, would not have become a reality. Sardar Patel got Junagadh and Hyderabad to become part of the country. Had Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru not stopped him from deciding the fate of Kashmir, then, I think PoK (Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir) would have been in India today,” Singh said while taking part in BJP’s Gaurav Yatra, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Singh also exuded confidence of resolving the Kashmir issue. “As Union Home Minister, I want to say that we (our government) will definitely sort out the Kashmir issue and nobody will stop us.”

Slamming Pakistan for “sending terrorists to India, Singh said that after Narendra Modi became PM, the Army’s hands have been freed to take action against terrorists.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App