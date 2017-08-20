PoK residents to return tomorrow

Representational Image Representational Image

One hundred and sixteen people from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, who had been stranded in Jammu and Kashmir, will return home across the Line of Control through Uri-Muzaffarabad road on Monday. Custodian Cross LoC at Chakkan Da Bagh, Mohammad Tanveer, said the passengers had come to the Indian side through Chakkan Da Bagh on Rawalakote-Poonch road.

After expiry of their permit, they could not return to Rawalakote due to suspension of cross-LoC travel and trade on the road since July 10 following the killing of a Territorial Army jawan and his wife in unprovoked Pakistani shelling at Khari Karmara two days earlier.

Poonch Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ahmed Zargar took up the matter of the stranded passengers with his Baramulla counterpart Dr Nasir Ahmad Naqash. The latter contacted officials on the PoK side who agreed to allow exchange of passengers.

While there are 116 residents of PoK in Jammu region, three Indian nationals have to return from Rawalakot. All the passengers will proceed to their respective sides through Kaman Post on Uri-Muzaffarabad road on Monday, Tanveer said.

