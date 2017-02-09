Panneerselvam issues orders to convert Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence into memorial

O Panneerselvam with J Jayalalithaa earlier this year. (File) O Panneerselvam with J Jayalalithaa earlier this year. (File)

The crisis within the AIADMK shows no signs of letting up. Tamil Nadu caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, however, appears to be in no mood of conceding ground to Sasikala. On Thursday, he issued executive orders to convert former chief minister Jayalalithaa’s residence at Poes Garden into an “Amma Memorial”.

He is also reportedly finalising plans to remove top cops by the end of the day including DGP Rajendran, COP George and P Thamaraikannan. All his decisions as caretaker CM can be overturned, subject to a change in the leadership after much anticipated assembly floor test. Sasikala is likely to meet Governor Vidyasagar Rao today post noon at Raj Bhawan and parade before him the 131 MLAs who pledged their support.

In a bid to keep the flock intact, Saikala herded all the MLAs into three buses and sent them away to stay at five-star hotels and farmhouses. Meanwhile, her camp has been in touch with the eight Congress MLAs to stop DMK from toppling the government. According to sources in the BJP, the party appears to be backing Panneerselvam as Sasikala carries “too much baggage.”

(with inputs from Arun Janardhanan)

