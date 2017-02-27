Happened at school: Girl held for sexual assault of 7-year-old

Over the last three months, a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside a school by two girls, both her seniors, police said. (Representational Image) Over the last three months, a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside a school by two girls, both her seniors, police said. (Representational Image)

Over the last three months, a seven-year-old girl was sexually assaulted inside a school by two girls, both her seniors, police said. According to police, the alleged sexual assault took place during lunch time and after classes were over.

The accused, one aged 20 and another a minor, gave the victim sedatives, Moti Bagh police said, adding that the 20-year-old has been arrested.

The incident came to light when the victim’s father made a PCR call on Saturday afternoon and said his daughter had been “sexually violated” at school.

A case under IPC sections 328 and 34 as well as under the POCSO Act has been registered. Police said an NGO and a psychologist have been asked to counsel the girl.

DCP (west) Vijay Kumar said the girl has been medically examined and her statement has been recorded. The DCP said, “In her statement, she alleged that two girls used to take her to a vacant room during lunch time and take off her clothes as well as theirs. She said they touched her inappropriately.”

The DCP said the main accused studies in Class IX and has failed thrice. The minor accused is yet to be questioned, he said.

Police said the victim couldn’t recount how many times she had been sexually assaulted. “She told us that the accused would prick her with a needle or give her something to drink, after which she would feel drowsy. They threatened her not to tell anyone,” said police.

Police said the victim’s statement will be recorded before a magistrate Monday. The school has denied such an incident took place, police said.