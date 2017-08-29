Nepali man arrested for raping minor girl from his country

A Nepali national has been arrested on charges of raping a minor girl from his country at nearby Deralakatte. Police said that Kumma Singh (22) was arrested on Monday on a complaint from the girl, who alleged he had sexually abused her continuously for the past six months. Singh, who runs a fast food joint, has been booked under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO) Act. Police said the incident occurred at a rented house where three Nepali families are staying.

They said Singh went into hiding for some days soon after he came to know that the girl was pregnant.

