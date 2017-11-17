POCSO Act Case Against Imam: Month after assault, victim back in hospital

The minor has undergone multiple sessions of counselling. The minor has undergone multiple sessions of counselling.

A month after she was sexually assaulted, allegedly by an imam at Shafi mosque, the eight-year-old victim has not gone to school due to a series of health problems. The girl, a resident of Chowki Mohalla, was admitted to the state-run JJ hospital last week and shifted to Saifee hospital on November 11. According to her parents, she suffers from an abdominal pain ever since she was assaulted by accused Abdullah Naji (50), her madrassa teacher at the mosque, on October 9.

“She experiences a lot of pain in abdomen. The bleeding has also not stopped. Her condition was not getting better in JJ hospital and we had to shift her,” said her father, adding that the girl had stopped going to school due to health problems. After the minor was discharged from JJ hospital in October, the family has had to take her back to the hospital multiple times for treatment of the pain.

In her statement, the eight-year-old has said she was attending the madrassa classes from 3 pm to 4 pm along with her elder sister, aged 12, for the last over six months. “After class, he would ask my elder sister to wait outside. Then he would lay me down on bed in madrassa room and assault me,” she has said in her statement. The girl has also said he would put his hand on her mouth so that her scream would not be heard outside the room.

The girl has alleged she was raped thrice in the last three months but did not tell her parents out of fear. On October 9, when her condition worsened due to abdominal pain, she confided in her elder sister. In her statement, the elder sister claimed that the imam would give her his mobile phone and ask her to play games outside.

The minor has undergone multiple sessions of counselling. “Our concern is her health. I find her in pain all the time,” said the father. The police have so far recorded statements of eight people in the case. “A chargesheet will be filed next month,” said the investigating officer.

According to the police, Naji’s bail plea was rejected by the session’s court on November 10. His son temporarily took over as imam after his arrest. Last week, the trustees appointed a new imam.

“Three trustees told us that he lived in the mosque and conducted prayers every day,” said the investigating officer from the JJ Marg police station. At the time of the incident, however, there were no trustees or workers present at the mosque.

Naji’s clothes, bed-sheet and semen samples have been sent for forensic analysis along with the victim’s clothes. “The process of medical examination is also under way as part of investigation, which includes psychological and physical examination,” said the investigating officer.

