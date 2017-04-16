‘Pockets of fire’ rage on in Mount Abu

Two IAF choppers have been deployed. (Express Photo) Two IAF choppers have been deployed. (Express Photo)

The forest fire continued to rage in Mount Abu for the second day on Saturday. However, Sirohi District Collector Abhimanyu Kumar said that most of the blaze had been doused by the evening and only a “few pockets” remained.

“We employed two Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters, over 100 water tankers and as many as 10 fire tenders to douse the fire. Nearly six pockets remain and we are working overnight to extinguish it. The district administration has been working on it,” Kumar said.

The fire was first been spotted on Friday around 8 am, following which the district administration had pressed its resources into service. IAF’s modified MI-17 V5 helicopter too joined the operations and poured about 20,000 litres of water from Nakki lake on the fire.

A second chopper was pressed into service following the Rajasthan government’s request in order to accelerate the operation.

Defence spokesperson Lt Col Manish Ojha said that the fire fighting operation was carried out giving priority to places that were close to inhabited areas.

