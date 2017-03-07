Fifteen kg venison seized, poacher held

Forest officials on Tuesday seized about 15 kg of venison and arrested a poacher from Batighar village on the fringes of the Bhitarkanika Wildlife Sanctuary in Kendrapara district. “Acting on information that poachers had hunted a spotted deer in the mangrove forest areas within the park, houses of suspected offenders were raided and the seizure was made,” Mahakalpada Forest Range Officer, Bijoy Kumar Parida said.

One of the accused who is stated to be a member of a gang poaching deer and wild boar was arrested.

Other persons involved in the poaching were identified and search was on to arrest them, said forest officials.