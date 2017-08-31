Poaching accused body found: NCST takes cognisance of ‘custodial death’ allegations

THE NATIONAL Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has taken cognisance of the death of a poaching accused whose body was found in the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) buffer zone here under mysterious circumstances on August 26. The 49-year-old deceased, identified as Mahadev Uike, was arrested by the forest department on August 14 in connection with an ongoing probe into poaching of two tigers in the PTR area.

Uike’s body was found lying near a road, about two km away from Dhawlapur village. The forest department had claimed that Uike had escaped their custody on August 18 after his handcuffs were removed on the previous night on account of him being a diabetic. Villagers from Dhawlapur and neighbouring areas had, however, debunked the department’s claim, alleging that Uike died while in custody and his body was dumped near the village.

The villagers had even staged an agitation on National Highway 7, demanding a thorough probe into the case by the Criminal Investigation Department. NCST member and former Mayor of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Maya Ivnate visited Uike’s family on Tuesday, along with NCST Research Officer Dipika Khanna and Consultant S K Shukla.

Ivnate told The Indian Express, “We met the family and villagers as also the place from where he allegedly escaped and the spot where his body was found. The family and others say he never escaped from forest department’s custody and that his death was suspicious. We also wonder why his clothes and shoes appeared fresh if he had been wandering in the forest for eight days, as postulated by the forest and police departments. There were no marks on the ground where his body was lying. Why would he die so close to his village?” She added, “He was kept in a tourist complex of PTR as the department has no proper custody. So, who is responsible for the whole turn of events that occurred later?”

“I will submit my report to the state government on September 4 but some questions need to be answered. If he has escaped from forest department’s custody, his subsequent death can be seen in the light of this lapse. Why couldn’t he be located by either of the two agencies — police and forest department — in the eight days he was missing for,” she added.

Uike’s post-mortem was conducted in the Government Medical College and Hospital here on Saturday, August 26. Parsheoni Police Inspector Arun Tripathis said, “The doctors have reserved their opinion pending receipt of the report of his viscera from Forensic Science Laboratory. So, the exact cause of death would be known only after that, though no injury marks were found on his body.” He added, “It will take another 3-4 days for the report to come to us.”

Meanwhile, the forest department has, in a press release, clarified that The Indian Express report, dated August 28, had “incorrectly stated that one more accused, Devidas Kumre, had earlier escaped their custody. “He had escaped while our staffers were trying to catch him along with one more accused,” stated the clarification issued by the department. On that occasion, too, people from his native Usri paar village had accused the forest department of beating him up leading to fracture in leg. The department had, however, said that the fracture was suffered when Kumre fell down while running away. Kumre had also stated before the court to the same effect.

