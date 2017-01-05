Poacher trampled to death, another seriously injured

A suspected poacher was trampled to death and another seriously injured in an attack by wild elephants at a forest near Thattekkad bird sanctuary where a four member gang allegedly ventured for poaching, forest officials said in Kochi on Thursday. They said the gang entered the forest, some 65 km from here at about 9 pm last night for poaching and did not notice the pachyderms standing in their path and got trapped in front of it

“One of the gang members, Tony (26) was crushed to death by an elephant. In the melee, a loaded unlicenced local gun he was carrying also accidently went off, hitting his thigh” they said. Basil, 30, who was injured, was admitted in a private hospital in Aluva,where his condition is stated to be serious. The incident came to light as two others–Sajith and Anish–informed the matter to their friends and relatives.

Both of them are absconding, officials said. Forest officials said a case has been registered against the gang under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Weapons and other equipment used for hunting were recovered from the spot, they said.