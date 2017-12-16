Poacher held with 10 dead migratory birds near Chilika lake in Odisha

One poacher was arrested with a dead Gadwall last month, the officer said.(Express file photo) One poacher was arrested with a dead Gadwall last month, the officer said.(Express file photo)

Wildlife officials have arrested a poacher and seized 10 dead migratory birds from his possession near Chilika lake in Odisha, forest officials said today. The poacher was caught from Ujad Gopinathpur while trying to flee after hunting 10 Purple Moorhens yesterday, Divisional Forest Officer, Chilika Wildlife Division, Bikash Ranjan Das, said.

“We suspect that he killed the migratory birds by poisoning them. We have started an investigation to know the mode of poaching,” the DFO said.

This is the second incident of poaching near the lake during the migratory season this winter, he said.

One poacher was arrested with a dead Gadwall last month, the officer said.

Poachers hunt migratory birds for their meat after the winged guests arrive at the lagoon to spend the winter. The meat of such birds is in high demand in Balugaon, Bhubaneswar and Berhampur, the officer said.

“We have set up 19 anti-poaching camps to keep an eye on the bird hunters,” said the DFO.

The security in the 1,100-square-kilometer lake has been strengthened by engaging 10 country-made boats and two powerboats for patrolling, said the forest officer.

The forest department has also sought police deployment in an around the lake to prevent poaching, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App