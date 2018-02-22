PNB to Nirav Modi: Come up with concrete, implementable plan to repay dues

In response to diamond trader Nirav Modi’s letter saying that Punjab National closed all option to recover their dues by going public with the matter, the PNB said in a clarification to stock exchanges on Thursday that the bank pursued all legal avenues to recover its dues. “We have followed lawful avenues available to us as per law of land to recover our dues,” PNB said in a clarification to exchanges.
Meanwhile, in a separate letter to Modi, PNB’s General Manager, International Banking Division, Ashwini Vats, said Modi’s companies were getting the Letter of Undertakings issued illegally and in apparent violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), sources said.
“You were getting LoUs issued illegally and in an unauthorized way through few bank officials. At no stage such facilities were extended by our bank to the 3 partner firms. When these illegal activities surfaced, they pointed out towards apparent violation of FEMA and money laundering aspect. As required by law, the bank was compelled to bring there activities to the notice of Law and Enforcement agencies which the bank did,” PNB’s Vats wrote in his letter, according to sources.
The state-owned lender said the Modi’s offers for loan settlement were not backed by an upfront amounts and timelines. “Your commitment and undertaking for sparing of the total liability was not backed by providing upfront amounts and timelines. However, should you have any concrete and implementable plan, do revert back,” PNB said in its letter.
Last Thursday, PNB top management said it will pursue recovery and has received some “vague offers” for repayment of money from jewellery designer Modi, whose companies are embroiled in conducting fraudulent transactions worth $1,771.7 million (Rs 11,400 crore).
PNB MD and CEO Sunil Mehta said last Thursday: “Nirav Modi has not come out with any concrete plan to repay so far. But they’re coming out with some vague offers which are under examination…He has not come to us personally. We have requested him to come and give us a plan. And give us a written plan for the repayment”.
Modi had said in his letter to PNB that the lender’s “anxiety to recover dues immediately”, despite repayment offer, has destroyed his business and restricted the bank’s ability to recover all the dues leaving a trail of unpaid debts.
The PNB said in its letter that the issuance of LoUs in connivance with its bank officials was in violation of FEMA norms. Gitanjali Gems Ltd, the company at the centre of an alleged loan fraud executed in collusion with staffers of Punjab National Bank, did not adhere to rules pertaining to FEMA and also defaulted on timely repayments of loans taken from Life Insurance Corporation of India, ICICI Bank and IDBI Bank, according to the Secretarial Audit Report and Independent Audit Report conducted on the company’s accounts for 2016-17.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 22, 2018 at 5:23 pmCON GIT paid stooges and flapping choo_t_weas that scam and the fraud started in 2008 under the noose of Con Git regime, of Madame crook, Mun Mun Singh, Ch00t Brum and the sleek no nothing Rajan. None of these failed baboons had ever done an honest days of work, nor had any banking/commercial experiences. Con Git goons and thugs your game is up, the party is over and now time to face the criminal music, the looeras have started to muse and spill the beans. Con Git is written all over the scam, no point in bull sh11 ting and try to divert the scandal by slinging mud at Modi.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:37 pmNIRAV MODI – 11000 CRORE Fraud allegation. ADANI– 600 million fraud allegation. JR.SHAH – 1000 growth in a year. Mallya, LalithModi – living lavish life outside with questionable commissions and omissions from Govt. Raffale deal – Govt believes details need not be provided to Parliament though tax payers money is involved and deal is dubious. Sahara Diary – CBI mentions BADA MODI’s name as beneficiary of kickbacks. Its looks like Saab very good friends all around him. Manmohanji's prophecy 'history will be kinder to me than the media' is fast proving a truth when one look at what India got cur ly.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 5:57 pmSridhar ,i hope you know the accused and the relationship with Ambani"s.Mukeshs niece is married to Neeschal Modi the A4 In the fraud case.Now if any bloke in India says this Govt will drag Neeschal to Court .You can safely ,chain him in Agra Mental Hospital.He is a grave danger to public order as he suffers from insanity and is likely to Run amok .The truth is we have increasing numbers out free and are driving opinion.Among these growing numbers you talking sense is pouring water on a Ducks back.The fact is a last minute attempt is bieng made to find a way out with high Five parties involved by arriving at a settlement by agreeing to giv away 40 percent of the involved amount in a out off Court agreement.You cnat drive sense into prejudiced nor can you speak sense to those under Delusions of g eur.Saying Neeschal Modi will be jailed is a typical Delusion of G eur.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:30 pmWhen will the Enforcement/CBI officers arrest SBI frauds? SBI s will loot even from the underwear of a begging person...!!Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:28 pmYa...He will come up with Concrete, bricks and paint to make a new PNB branch....Banking frauds, especially SBI are mafia gangs....Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:21 pmIt will be wise to speak nicely and respect Nirav Modi to recover the money from him. Recovering 100 money from him should be the top priority for PNB.The rest must be left to his fate.Reply
- Feb 22, 2018 at 4:39 pmyes, may be his friends NAM AND JAIT should speak to him and try to get some money from him.Reply
- Load More Comments