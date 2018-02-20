PNB scandal: How can proclaimed offender be allowed to leave country, says Congress

ED official raid a jewellery showroom at Salt Lake in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul ED official raid a jewellery showroom at Salt Lake in Kolkata on Monday. Partha Paul

Having decided to talk to opposition parties to jointly demand a JPC probe into the alleged Punjab National Bank bank fraud, the Congress on Monday scaled up its attack on the NDA government. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi targeted the Prime Minister, questioning where his loyalties were, the party asked who facilitated the escape of Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi, who it claimed was declared an absconder by a Chandigarh court last year.

“On August 4, 2017, the court of the chief judicial magistrate in Chandigarh declared the managing director and chairman of Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Private Ltd as a proclaimed offender, as an absconder,” Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said. He said the managing director and chairman of the group is Choksi.

He “was declared as an absconder by a competent court. How can a person who is declared a proclaimed offender and absconder by a court of law be allowed to leave the country? We would like to ask the NDA-BJP government, the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister who facilitated the exit of this man from the country despite the order of a competent court,” he asked.

The case dates back to 2014, when Rajat Gupta of Tara Jewellers, a Manimajra-based jeweller, approached the district courts in Chandigarh and filed a petition under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act against Shiv Raman Nair, Director, Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Pvt. Ltd, Vipul Chaitalia, Authorised Signatory, and Gitanjali Jewellery Retail Pvt Ltd through its Managing Director/Chairman.

The petitioner had alleged that the respondents had not paid him Rs 1 crore security that he had agreed to. The order saying Chaitalia and the managing director/chairman are absconding was issued on August 4.

Virender Gupta, uncle of Rajat Gupta, told The Indian Express that the case has now been settled. “Choksi owed us Rs 1 crore, for which he had issued us three cheques (Rs 30 lakh on June 1, 2014; Rs 35 lakh on June 12, 2014; and Rs 35 lakh on June 24, 2014) that bounced. Thus, we filed a case… against him and others. After that, they approached Punjab and Haryana High Court. They were granted anticipatory bail.

“Subsequently, Choksi entered into a settlement with us and has now paid us the money. We agreed to sign an MoU on that. It was settled that once he pays us the money, we will withdraw the case. We have signed the MoU. The next date of hearing is fixed for February 21, when the HC will be apprised of our settlement and the case will be closed.” The Congress also questioned the Prime Minister’s silence on the bank fraud.

“Pehle Lalit phir Mallya. Ab Nirav bhi hua farar. Kahan hain ‘na khaunga, na khane dunga’ kahne wale desh ka chowkidaar? Saheb ki khamoshi ka raaz jaanne ko janta bekarar. Unki chuppi cheek cheek kar bayaye wo kiski hain wafadar”. (First Lalit (Modi) and then (Vijay) Mallya. Now Nirav (Modi) has escaped. Where is the country’s watchman who claimed he he would neither indulge in corruption nor allow others to do so. The public is longing to know the reason of ‘Saheb’s’ silence. His silence screams out loud, who is he loyal to?) Rahul tweeted.

