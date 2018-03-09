PNB scam: CBI recovers 133 of 144 fraudulent LoUs

Images of a logbook were found on a computer used by one Sunil Mehta who, though he was not on the official rolls of Mehul Choksi, used to maintain his account. Images of a logbook were found on a computer used by one Sunil Mehta who, though he was not on the official rolls of Mehul Choksi, used to maintain his account.

Of the 144 Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) that Punjab National Bank (PNB) had complained about in its complaint against Gitanjali Group promoter Mehul Choksi, stating that they were fraudulently issued, the CBI has recovered 133, sources told The Indian Express.

CBI has also stumbled upon photo images of a “logbook” allegedly maintained by Choksi which purportedly has coded entries of the alleged bribe paid to the officials in cash.

“133 of the 144 LoUs which were mentioned in the first FIR by PNB have been recovered from the Kalbadevi rented home raided on February 28. It was from here that we recovered applications pertaining to LoUs, including originals and photocopies made to the Brady House branch of PNB. Arrested accused Gokulnath Shetty (retired deputy manager, Brady House) returned the documents to ensure there are no trails in the records. This recovery would form crux of our evidence against,” said an official.

“Images of a logbook were found on a computer used by one Sunil Mehta who, though he was not on the official rolls of Choksi, used to maintain his account. The recovery was made when Choksi’s office in Mumbai was raided last month. We have made mirror images of the same and they are being studied,” added an official.

“These entries which are suspected to be of the cash transactions undertaken by firms are written in a code and we are in the process of deciphering it. We suspect they could be the record on the bribe given to officials who helped facilitate issue of fraudulent LoUs. These are photo images of a diary; we haven’t recovered the diary yet,” added the official.

Arrested accused Vipul Chitalia, VP (banking operations) of Gitanjali Group, has reportedly told interrogators that he maintained a ‘cloud’ where details of LoUs and Foreign Letters of Credit granted by PNB were maintained.

Meanwhile, CBI raided eight locations in Chennai and Mumbai.

