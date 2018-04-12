PNB fraudcase: Non-bailable warrant issued against Mehul Choksi

The CBI claimed that Choksi was involved in the issuance of the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking from PNB in collusion with the bank officials for his benefit. The CBI claimed that Choksi was involved in the issuance of the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking from PNB in collusion with the bank officials for his benefit.

A special CBI court has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against diamond merchant Mehul Choksi in the Punjab National Bank alleged fraud case based on an application filed by the CBI Wednesday.

The CBI sought the issuance of an open non-bailable warrant claiming that there was reason to believe that Choksi has fled the country and is hiding to evade the process of law. The CBI claimed that Choksi was involved in the issuance of the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking from PNB in collusion with the bank officials for his benefit.

While Choksi has been named by the CBI in its FIR, he, with his nephew Nirav Modi, has been absconding. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App