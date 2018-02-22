PNB fraud: Vipul Ambani was aware of fraudulent LoUs, CBI tells court

Vipul Ambani at the sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Janak Rathod) Vipul Ambani at the sessions court in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Janak Rathod)

The CBI on Wednesday told a special court that Vipul Ambani, billionaire Nirav Modi’s high-profile aide, who is accused in the Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, was aware of the fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) made to the bank.

CBI said that applications for such letters were made from Ambani’s South-Central Mumbai office. The court remanded all the six arrested, including Ambani, President (Finance) of Modi’s Firestar Group of Companies, to CBI custody till March 5.

Ambani, the nephew of Dhirubhai Ambani, was arrested on Tuesday and was being questioned by the central agency. The CBI said that Ambani was “directly involved” and that “there was deliberate act of omission on his part by not protesting the issuance of fraudulent LoUs”.

He, along with five other accused — Kavita Mankikar, Executive Assistant to Nirav Modi; Rajesh Jindal, General Manager (Credit), PNB; Arjun Patil, Executive, Firestar International Pvt Ltd; Kapil Kandelwal, Chief Finance Officer of Nakshtra World Ltd and Nitin Shahi, Assistant Finance Officer, Gitanjali Gems Ltd— were produced before the Special CBI court on Wednesday for want of police custody.

CBI has pegged the fraud at Rs 11,400 crore, with over Rs 6,000 crore caused by firms owned by Modi and Rs 4,886.72 crore by firms owned by his uncle, Mehul Choksi.

On Ambani’s role, the CBI said, “He, being the Head of the Finance Department of the aforesaid companies of Nirav Modi group, from May 2013 to November 2017 and thereafter President (Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs) was fully aware of the fraudulent and illegal LoUs which were being issued by Gokulnath Shetty, Retd Dy. Manager of PNB, Brady House branch, Mumbai, in conspiracy and guidance of Nirav Modi and other employees, Ambani in his aforesaid capacity as President (Finance) was also visiting and meeting not only the officials of PNB, Brady House, Mumbai in the branch but also officials of PNB, circle and zonal office at Mumbai and head office in Delhi,” the remand application reads.

“In respect of the question that who was preparing and maintaining the books of accounts of the aforesaid firms, Ambani failed to give any answer or denial that he was not looking into the affairs of these firms. These documents and circumstances prove his knowledge of the fraudulent applications for LoUs being made in the same premises of Firestar Group of companies and deliberate act of omission by not protesting the issuance of such fraudulent LoUs, led to the continuance of concealment and large scale fraud in this case on PNB and loss and diversion of thousands of crores of public funds,” the remand application, accessed by The Indian Express reads.

Arguing that the accused failed to play the role of whistleblowers, the CBI contested: “The accused have not been able to give any reasonable explanation for their aforesaid acts in not blowing the lid off the whole scam, as if they would have done so without being hand in glove with Modi and other co-accused, the scam would have been detected and stopped.”

While granting the remand, Special CBI judge S.R. Tamboli said that custodial interrogation of the accused is necessary at this stage so as to confront them with the documents. “The remand application and the FIR shows that there was conspiracy amongst the bank official and officials of the companies, the investigation officers has to get a fair chance to confront the arrested persons with the documents. Looking at the seriousness and the gravity of the offence, police custody is granted,” said Judge Tamboli.

