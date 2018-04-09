PNB fraud: SC to decide maintainability of PIL for court-monitored probe

Non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi on Sunday. (File) Non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi on Sunday. (File)

The Supreme Court on Monday said it will decide whether the Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking a court-monitored probe into the Rs 11,000 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case, is maintainable or not, and scheduled the next hearing for April 23.

The court’s remarks came after Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal sought dismissal of the plea, saying multiple agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation, Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax department were already independently investigating the case. Venugopal also questioned the maintainability of the PIL.

The PIL, which was filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda, had earlier told the court that billionaires who loot the tax payers’ money were sitting safe, while poor people, who take small loan amounts have to suffer the force of the law. Dhanda sought for a probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into the case, besides deportation of prime accused and diamantaire Nirav Modi and co-accused Mehul Choksi. It also called for probe against top PNB officials.

Meanwhile, non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against the two accused by a special court in Mumbai on Sunday. The warrants came after Modi and Choksi refused to join the CBI’s probe despite summons from the agency.

The duo had managed to flee the country in the first week of January, just days before PNB was able to detect the fraud. Modi was booked by the CBI, along with his wife, brother and Choksi for allegedly cheating the PNB.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd