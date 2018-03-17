‘PNB fraud started without knowledge of branch heads’

PNB General Manager Rajesh Jindal, who was called for questioning from Delhi and arrested in Mumbai by the CBI, has claimed that no credible evidence of any culpable omission or commission is found against him. PNB General Manager Rajesh Jindal, who was called for questioning from Delhi and arrested in Mumbai by the CBI, has claimed that no credible evidence of any culpable omission or commission is found against him.

PUNJAB NATIONAL Bank (PNB) General Manager Rajesh Jindal has said in his bail plea that the PNB fraud had commenced and continued without the knowledge of the branch heads. The CBI is investigating alleged issuance of fraudulent Letters of Understanding in violation of bank guidelines in the Brady House branch of PNB in Mumbai. The CBI claimed that Jindal, arrested last month, was a head of the Brady House branch between 2009-2011. It claimed that it was during his tenure in 2010-2011 that he allowed co-accused and the then deputy manager, Gokulnath Shetty, to continue issuing LoUs without following banking procedure, policy guidelines of PNB and RBI guidelines.

Jindal, who was called for questioning from Delhi and arrested in Mumbai by the CBI, has claimed that no credible evidence of any culpable omission or commission is found against him. “Significantly, all subsequent Branch Heads of the PNB Brady House, Fort Branch, from 2011 to 2017, have thus not been arrested as the scam relating to fraudulent SWIFT messaging commenced and continued without their knowledge,” the bail plea filed through lawyers Shalabh Saxena and Sajal Yadav said.

Jindal further said he was orally summoned for investigations for which he had appeared in Mumbai from Delhi. He claimed that his denial was construed as non-cooperation and he was arrested for sustained custodial interrogation by the CBI. The CBI is likely to file a reply to the bail plea on Monday.

