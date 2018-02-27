PNB fraud row: Scam up by Rs 1,251 cr, CBI questions top banker

Punjab National Bank (File) Punjab National Bank (File)

The CBI Tuesday questioned Usha Ananthasubramanian, former managing director of Punjab National Bank, in connection with the loan scandal involving companies of diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Agency officials said the extent of the fraudulent transactions at the bank had been revised upward to Rs 12,636 crore following fresh information from the bank. Ananthasubramanian is currently CEO of Allahabad Bank, one of the banks whose overseas branch provided buyer’s credit to Modi and Choksi against Letters of Undertaking issued by the PNB.

In a communication to the CBI, the PNB said its Brady House branch in Mumbai had issued more than the hitherto known 293 LoUs, exposing the bank to further fraud of Rs 1251 crore. CBI sources said all these LoUs were issued in 2017-18 on the request of Choksi-owned Gitanjali group of companies. The total number of LoUs under the scanner, sources said, add up to more than 300.

Ananthasubramanian, CBI sources said, was being questioned to understand how the bank granted LoUs during her time at the bank and what information she had on the bank’s dealings with Modi and Choksi. She served as executive director and managing director of PNB. She was the PNB managing director from August 2015 to May 2017, the period during which several LoUs were issued to firms of Modi and Choksi, sources said.

As chairperson of the Indian Banks Association, Ananthasubramanian issued a statement two days ago on the PNB sca,, saying banks needed to improve their risk management systems and plug security loopholes. She stressed on connecting the SWIFT system with the Core Banking System, a lacuna that led to the PNB scam going undetected for several years.

Other than Ananthasubramanian, the CBI also questioned Nehal Ahad, general manager, international division of PNB, and Vimlesh Kumar, general manager, Mumbai zone. On Monday, the agency had questioned three statutory auditors of the bank. Two more auditors were being questioned Tuesday.

