PNB fraud row: MEA suspends passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

ED officers at a Nirav Modi showroom in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) ED officers at a Nirav Modi showroom in New Delhi. (Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday suspended with immediate effect the passports of diamond businessman Nirav Modi and his business partner Mehul Choksi for four weeks. The ministry, which said it did not know where Nirav Modi was, gave them one week to respond why their passports should not be revoked. “If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation,” the ministry said in a statement.

