‘Stop behaving as if you’re guilty’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi, Jaitley on PNB fraud case

The 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank fraud continued to make political ripples on Sunday, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi denouncing the government for its lack of accountability in the case. Continuing the onslaught on the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to speak up on the allegations of public money being misappropriated by jewellery czar Nirav Modi.

In a tweet that he posted on Twitter, Gandhi remarked that PM Modi has two-hours time to mentor school children on how to pass examinations but he fails to make a public address to assure the people of India on the ‘22,000 crore’ banking scam. He also accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of going into hiding in the wake of PNB fraud.

PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won’t speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam. Mr Jaitley is in hiding. Stop behaving as if you’re guilty! Speak up. #ModiRobsIndia — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 18, 2018

While interacting with the media persons on Saturday, the Congress President had complained that PM Modi is failing in his duty to explain as to how Nirav Modi was able to ‘snatch away’ such a huge amount of public money and asked who are the people responsible in being accomplice to the absconding owner of the jewellery house.

“This Rs 22,000 Crore scam cannot have been done without a high-level protection. It must have been known by the people in government beforehand otherwise it is not possible. PM will have to come forward and answer questions,” said Gandhi. Gandhi also said that the BJP is trying to divert the attention from the issue by pinning it on Congress and the UPA tenure.

