‘Stop behaving as if you’re guilty’: Rahul Gandhi tells PM Modi, Jaitley on PNB fraud case

The 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank fraud continued to make political ripples on Sunday, with Congress president Rahul Gandhi denouncing the government for its lack of accountability in the case. Continuing the onslaught on the Modi government, Rahul Gandhi urged the Prime Minister to speak up on the allegations of public money being misappropriated by jewellery czar Nirav Modi.
In a tweet that he posted on Twitter, Gandhi remarked that PM Modi has two-hours time to mentor school children on how to pass examinations but he fails to make a public address to assure the people of India on the ‘22,000 crore’ banking scam. He also accused Finance Minister Arun Jaitley of going into hiding in the wake of PNB fraud.
PM Modi tells kids how to pass exams for 2 hrs, but won’t speak for 2 mins on the 22,000Cr banking scam.
Mr Jaitley is in hiding.
Stop behaving as if you’re guilty! Speak up. #ModiRobsIndia
— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) February 18, 2018
While interacting with the media persons on Saturday, the Congress President had complained that PM Modi is failing in his duty to explain as to how Nirav Modi was able to ‘snatch away’ such a huge amount of public money and asked who are the people responsible in being accomplice to the absconding owner of the jewellery house.
“This Rs 22,000 Crore scam cannot have been done without a high-level protection. It must have been known by the people in government beforehand otherwise it is not possible. PM will have to come forward and answer questions,” said Gandhi. Gandhi also said that the BJP is trying to divert the attention from the issue by pinning it on Congress and the UPA tenure.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Feb 18, 2018 at 6:34 pmThe 3 criminals (Lalit Modi, Mallya and Nirav Modi) had the audacity to remain in India and brag their ill-gotten wealth by staying put here during the 'UPA era' even though their criminal activities were at their peak during the UPA MAFIA RAJ. They were least worried about the 'law of land' chasing them. Just analyse what happened when NDA took over. All the three criminals had to flee India. All the three criminals had their 'left over properties' confiscated.Reply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 6:18 pmCongress Party leaders of each State must call rallies and meetings in every village,town, city to explain to the people the Nirav Modi scam.If they do not know how to exploit this God given opportunity, nobody can save Congress.Reply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 6:16 pmRahuljee, do u expect truth from a person who lied in the parliament 100 times while replying motoion of thanks to presudent's address on FEB 7 ? Every word from his 90 min speech was a lie and only lie. If the man dares to tell lies in front of speaker, do u expect him to tell truth? A lier is always a lier and this man is lier no 1. Till i heard his speech, though i was opponant of his policy, i was thinking that he has some shame left. But after hearing his speech, there is no doubt that he is 110 shameless. He not only lies in election meetings, he lies in press conference, he lies in meetings outside india. But never expected him to lie so blatantly, in front of speaker in lokasabha and his FM isn rajya sabha. That was blackest day in the parliamentry history of india. He went on lieing. His clowns clapped and hon speaker was dumb spectetor to all this rape on democresy.Reply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 6:09 pmA NEECH PM silence is enough proof of GuiltReply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 6:07 pmPeople are not fools except the ones from the Hindi belt. The gujaratis have been India right from the days of mahatma Gandhi. When will this end ? In each moment a sucker is born and they are Hindi speaking people to work as slaves for gujjusReply
- Feb 18, 2018 at 6:22 pmIn another two decades entire India (in fact entire globe) will be Hindi-speaking. You Mallus are nearing extinct. Already you are becoming 'minority' in Kerala.Reply
- Load More Comments