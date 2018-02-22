PNB fraud: Nirav Modi’s Rs 32 crore Mumbai house sealed

The bungalow is spread over 1.5 acres and has a market value of Rs 32 crore. (File) The bungalow is spread over 1.5 acres and has a market value of Rs 32 crore. (File)

CBI Wednesday sealed the Alibaug farmhouse of Nirav Modi. “It is spread over 1.5 acres and has a market value of Rs 32 crore. The bungalow, called Roapanya, spread over 12,000 sq ft. with a swimming pool, library and theatre, was bought in 2004 in the name of Nirav Modi,” an official said on condition of anonymity.

CBI sources added that they will soon approach the court to issue Letters Rogatory (LRs) to Hong Kong, Belgium and Dubai to assist them in investigation. LR is judicial assistance sought from a local court from its foreign counterpart. “The financial trail leads to these countries and we will soon send LRs to seek assistance to piece together the fraud,” said the official.

