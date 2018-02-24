PNB fraud case: ED attaches properties worth Rs 523 crore of Nirav Modi group

The attached assets include a farmhouse in Alibaug, Solar Power Plant, 135 acre land in Ahmed Nagar, residential & office properties in Mumbai and Pune. (Express photo by Rashmi Chanda Anand) The attached assets include a farmhouse in Alibaug, Solar Power Plant, 135 acre land in Ahmed Nagar, residential & office properties in Mumbai and Pune. (Express photo by Rashmi Chanda Anand)

The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday attached 21 properties of diamond merchant Nirav Modi group, including flats and farmhouses, worth over Rs 523 crore in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. PTI quoted officials as saying that the properties have been attached under anti-money laundering law.

The agency said it has issued a provisional order for attachment of the assets, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), and seized a Rs 81.16 crore valued penthouse (created by joining three flats) and a flat worth Rs 15.45 crore in the sea-facing Samudra Mahal apartments in the Worli area of Mumbai.

“21 immovable properties of Nirav Modi and companies controlled by him, with a market value of Rs 523.72 crore, have been provisionally attached. These include six residential properties, ten office premises, two flats in Pune, a solar power plant, a farmhouse in Alibaug and 135 acres of land in Karjat in Ahmednagar district,” the agency said.

A farmhouse and adjoining land, worth over Rs 42.70 crore, in the Kihim area of beach-side Alibaug of the Nirav Modi Trust has also been attached.

The attached assets include a farm house in Alibaug, Solar Power Plant, 135 Acre land in Ahmed Nagar, residential & office properties in Mumbai & Pune. (Express photo by Rashmi Chand Anand) The attached assets include a farm house in Alibaug, Solar Power Plant, 135 Acre land in Ahmed Nagar, residential & office properties in Mumbai & Pune. (Express photo by Rashmi Chand Anand)

Similarly, a 53-acre solar power plant, valued at Rs 70 crore, in the Karjat area of Ahmednagar district of the state has also been brought under the same action. Two office properties, worth about Rs 80 crore, in the name of Mark Business Enterprises Private Limited in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai have also been attached.

Before that, the ED had frozen shares and mutual funds worth Rs 100 crore Modi and promoter of Gitanjali Group Mehul Choksi in connection with the case. At least nine luxury cars, belonging to Modi, were also seized as part of the investigation under PMLA.

The cars seized include a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, a Porsche Panamera, three Honda variants, a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova. READ MORE

Earlier on Wednesday, the Income Tax (IT) department attached Rs. 145.74 crore found in several bank accounts belonging to Modi. Till date, the IT department has attached a total of 141 bank accounts/Fixed Deposits of the group.

With the latest action, the total assets seized by the agency, in this case, are now over Rs 6,393 crore, officials claimed, adding that this was being independently valued.

The agency has also summoned Modi, Ami and Modi’s uncle and Choski for questioning in the case on February 26.

The arrested CBI officials had yesterday told the agency that practice of illegally issuing Letters of Understanding (LoUs) and Foreign Letter of Credits (FLCs) and then rolling them over to favour Modi and Mehul Choksi groups started in 2008 and continued till these were discovered in January this year.

The CBI and the ED have registered two FIRs each to probe the case. Both Modi and Choski are said to have left the country before criminal cases were lodged against them.

(With inputs from ENS and PTI)

