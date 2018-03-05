PNB fraud: Nirav Modi case began during Congress rule, says Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (express archives/File) Railway Minister Piyush Goyal. (express archives/File)

Seeking to turn the tables on the Congress in the PNB fraud issue, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday alleged that the “problem” began during the party’s rule and it was deploying diversionary tactics as the central government was trying to clean up that mess.

“The issue of Nirav Modi and Choksi are completely related to the Congress. The problem began during Congress’ regime,” Goyal told reporters outside Parliament.

The railway minister said the Narendra Modi government is at present “into the cleaning job” and doing course correction, which, he added, the Congress is “unable to digest”. “The way it (the government) is trying to correct things after loans were given in wrong manner…the Congress is unable to digest this course correction. Hence, it (the Congress) is using diversionary tactics,” he alleged.

The government has been under attack from the Opposition, particularly the Congress, over the scam. The Congress has also been raising questions over “slipping out” of Nirav Modi.

The minister’s charge came after both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned following protests by the opposition led by the Congress over the PNB fraud.

The designer diamond jewellery maker is the alleged kingpin of the Punjab National Bank fraud, which came to light last month after the country’s second largest state-run lender PNB reported it has detected fraud in award of LoUs to the diamond merchant.

