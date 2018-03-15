PNB fraud: Issue red corner notices on Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi, ED plea to Interpol

An RCN is issued “to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action” in a criminal case probe. An RCN is issued “to seek the location and arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action” in a criminal case probe.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sent requests to the Interpol for issuance of red corner notices (RCN) against diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the over Rs 12,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam.

Officials said the agency had sought issuance of Interpol warrant against the two, based on court-issued non-bailable warrants obtained by it in a money laundering case. The agency has sent a request to the CBI to take up the matter with the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France.

Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action.

A special court in Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants earlier this month on the ED’s request.

The ED had earlier issued summonses to Modi and Choksi, asking them to appear before it in Mumbai. However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements. Both are accused of money laundering in alleged connivance with some PNB employees.

