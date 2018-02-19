PNB Fraud: Finance Ministry seeks RBI’s view on lapses in banking system

Department of Financial Services has written a letter to the RBI to explain the shortcomings in the system. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey) Department of Financial Services has written a letter to the RBI to explain the shortcomings in the system. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The finance ministry has sought the Reserve Bank’s view on the lapses in the banking system that led to the Rs 11,400 crore fraud at the Punjab National Bank and steps required to check recurrence of such incidents, sources said.

Department of Financial Services has written a letter to the RBI to explain the shortcomings in the system which let the fraud to go undetected for 7 years, they said. The letter also seeks the regulator’s advice on what system and processes need to be updated so that such frauds are prevented, sources added.

Besides, the ministry has also sought RBI’s view on the failure of auditors to detect fraud that has been going on since 2011. PNB, the country’s second-largest bank, has reported a fraud of Rs 11,400 crore, wherein Letters of Undertaking (LOUs) were fraudulently used allegedly by companies owned by billionaire jewellers Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

