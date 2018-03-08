PNB fraud debate: Speaker’s meeting inconclusive 

The government insisted upon a debate under Rule 193, which doesn’t involve voting. (Reuters) The government insisted upon a debate under Rule 193, which doesn’t involve voting. (Reuters)

The deadlock in the Lok Sabha over the Punjab National Bank fraud cases is likely to continue this week after a meeting called by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Wednesday afternoon to ensure smooth functioning of the House failed to achieve a breakthrough.

Opposition parties refused to budge from their demand for a discussion on the issue through an adjournment motion, which entails voting. The government insisted upon a debate under Rule 193, which doesn’t involve voting.

BJD floor leader Bhartruhari Mahtab, Saugata Roy and Kalyan Banerjee of the TMC, Congress leader Venugopal and M B Rajesh of the CPI(M) pointed out that the government had earlier agreed to specifically mention the PNB scam in the motion. But, they contended, the agenda’s wording sought to dilute the issue by projecting it as a case of systemic irregularities in the banking sector.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the Opposition that the Congress had earlier agreed on a discussion under Rule 193. TMC’s Banerjee responded by telling the minister that if the government could go back on the agreed formulation of the motion, the Opposition can also change its position on the mode of debate. As the Opposition adopted a firm line, the Speaker told both sides to sort it out between themselves.

When TDP, YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Shiv Sena and AIADMK flagged their issues concerning special package, distribution of Cauvery water, reservations and classical language status for Marathi, respectively, the Speaker told them to address it to the Centre.

