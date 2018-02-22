PNB fraud: Congress left in lurch as TMC rejects Joint Parliamentary Committee probe

Derek O’Brien said while the JPC report on the Bofors scam (1987) was rejected by Parliament, the one set up in 1992 to probe into the stock market fraud engineered by Harshad Mehta was not tabled at all. (File Photo) Derek O’Brien said while the JPC report on the Bofors scam (1987) was rejected by Parliament, the one set up in 1992 to probe into the stock market fraud engineered by Harshad Mehta was not tabled at all. (File Photo)

The Congress’ demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the Rs 11,400-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam hit a roadblock on Wednesday with the Trinamool Congress rejecting the proposition. “My party is of the opinion that there is no need for a Joint Parliamentary Committee. There is enough evidence available for us to say that a JPC is not the solution. Little has emerged out of the past JPCs,” Trinamool national spokesman Derek O’Brien said.

The Congress, which had been aggressively attacking the Centre over the PNB fraud, had earlier assigned Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge, Leaders of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha, respectively, to speak to various opposition parties on the constitution of a JPC to probe the matter. Armed with a list of the outcomes of all JPCs ever set up, O’Brien said while the JPC report on the Bofors scam (1987) was rejected by Parliament, the one set up in 1992 to probe into the stock market fraud engineered by Harshad Mehta was not tabled at all. There was no action on the 2003 JPC report on pesticide residues in soft drinks and action was still pending on the JPC that looked into the Ketan Parekh stock market scam, he said.

“The 2G spectrum scam report was regarded as a minority report because there were 12 dissent notes in a committee of 13 members. The final report into the VVIP chopper scam is yet to be released. Our position is that a JPC will do nothing to help the common man, not help farmers with their Kisan Credit Cards, or give credit to small self-help groups that need it,” O’Brien added. Take a potshot at the Trinamool Congress, Left leaders said the party was opposing a JPC fearing that the ambit of the probe could lead to Saradha and other chit funds scams.

The CPM said only a JPC could summon the Finance Minister and make him answerable for the banking scam. It said, the government was refusing to answer how Nirav Modi was allowed to leave when an FIR was impending against him, and subsequently to surface along with the Prime Minister for a photograph at the Davos World Economic Summit.

”This case needs to be probed thoroughly. In the previous instances of financial frauds of Harshad Mehta or Ketan Parikh, Joint Parliamentary Committees were constituted and the then Finance Ministers had deposed before them and put in place corrective measures. In the instant case also, a JPC should be constituted and the current Finance Minister must be made to answer all the relevant questions,” the party said.

