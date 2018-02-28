Nirav Modi case: CBI arrests PNB’s internal chief auditor

The arrested accused will be produced on Thursday in the designated court in Mumbai. The arrested accused will be produced on Thursday in the designated court in Mumbai.

The CBI on Wednesday arrested an auditor of Punjab National Bank in the USD 2 billion fraud involving Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, the agency officials confirmed. The Internal Chief Auditor of Punjab National Bank was held in connection with the ongoing investigation of the cases related to Nirav Modi group and Gitanjali group.

The arrested Auditor– MK Sharma, Chief Manager rank (Scale IV officer of PNB) was allegedly responsible for auditing the systems and practices of PNB, Brady House Branch and report the deficiencies to Zonal Audit Office. He will be produced on Thursday in the designated court in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, billionaire diamond merchant Nirav Modi on Wednesday refused to join the CBI investigation into the Punjab National Bank fraud case. The diamantaire failed to keep his date with the summons issued by the central probe agency in the PNB fraud case, which officials said had been revised upward to Rs 12,636 crore following fresh information from the bank.

Modi was summoned through email but he refused to join the investigation saying he had “business abroad”, PTI quoted CBI officials as saying. The CBI also directed Modi to contact the embassy of India in the country where he is staying so that his travel to India can be arranged.

