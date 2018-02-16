PNB fraud case: Why are Modis flying away after looting India, asks Congress

Nirav Modi case: The Congress leader said, “Why is the defence minister and law minister replying when questions are posed to prime minister and finance minister.” Nirav Modi case: The Congress leader said, “Why is the defence minister and law minister replying when questions are posed to prime minister and finance minister.”

Stepping up its attack on the Modi government over the Punjab National Bank fraud case, the Congress on Friday claimed that the first complaint highlighting the irregularities “was sent to the PMO on May 7, 2015 but the government did not act on it”. Addressing a press conference, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala alleged that the value of the PNB fraud, involving jeweller Nirav Modi, might go up to Rs 30,000 crore.

“If all the layers of this scam are opened up, the scam will go up to Rs 30,000 crore. Modi govt’s new buzz word ‘Udaan’ has found a new meaning – ‘every scamster can flee & fly undetected & unchecked,” said Surjewala.

Surjewala’s remark came after investigating agencies detected additional Rs 3,000 crore worth of exposure of 17 banks; rolling over of the same Letters of Understanding (LoUs), issued to Nirav Modi’s firm, many times and alleged round-tripping of funds.

Attacking the prime minister for maintaining silence over the issue, the Congress leader said, “Why is the defence minister and law minister replying when questions are posed to prime minister and finance minister.”

Reacting to BJP’s criticism over ‘chota modi’ remark, Surjewala said “why are only Modis fleeing the country after doing fraud.” “We did not talk about the bigger Modi. On one hand there is Lalit Modi, on the other there is Nirav Modi. Why are only Modi’s fleeing the country after looting public money,” said Surjewala.

Later in the day, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar, maintaining his colleagues’ stand, alleged that the PNB scam dates back to the UPA tenure. He also credited the government for bringing the fraud to light. “The scam which has come into light is a scam of the UPA Govt. This started during UPA’s reign in 2011. It is the alertness of the NDA govt which has brought this scam to light. All the NPAs, the wrongful distribution of loans, amongst others were all passed down to us by the UPA Govt. This is a scam by the bank and not the govt,” said Javadekar.

