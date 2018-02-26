PNB fraud case: Special court allows ED to seize Nirav Modi’s assets in six countries

The court on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to issue Letters of Rogatory to six countries to identify and seize properties of diamantaire Nirav Modi. The court on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate to issue Letters of Rogatory to six countries to identify and seize properties of diamantaire Nirav Modi.

A special court in Mumbai on Monday allowed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to issue Letters of Rogatory to six countries to identify and seize properties of diamantaire Nirav Modi, who has been accused of allegedly duping Punjab National Bank of Rs 11,400 crore.

Letters Rogatory are a request from a court of a sovereign nation to a court of another sovereign nation.

Judge MS Azmi passed the order after hearing the arguments of special public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar. “It is an application for issuance of LR under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for recovery/seizure of proceeds of crime and collection of documents, evidence lying in Hongkong, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Singapore which are required in connection with the investigation,” the ED had said in its plea before the PMLA court.

The ED told the court that Nirav Modi established various firms, including Diamond R US, Solar Exports, Stellar Diamond, Firestar Diamond, and became an integrated diamond manufacturer who bought rough diamonds, sold polished ones and other stones and also designed jewellery.

“He spread his business operations in various countries, including Hongkong, USA, UK, UAE, South Africa and Singapore. He had apparently got issued multiple high value Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) in favour of his firms/ companies from Punjab National bank which resulted in disbursement of funds as per the SWIFT messages sent by PNB,” the ED said in its plea before the court.

Meanwhile, in another development, a lookout circular has been issued against more than 10 executives of the firms of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, the promoter of Gitanjali Gems, who is another accused in the case.

