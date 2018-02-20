PNB fraud case: SC to hear plea seeking deportation of Nirav Modi on Friday

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will hear the petition on February 23. An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will hear the petition on February 23.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking deportation of diamantaire Nirav Modi in two months as well as action against Punjab National Bank (PNB) top brass and RBI officials in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore fraud case.

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra will hear the petition, filed by advocate Vineet Dhanda, on February 23.

Dhanda, in his petition, submitted that the PNB fraud was the biggest scam in the history of the country’s banking system. He contended that it started in 2011 and continued for six years under the nose of the bank authorities. Dhanda sought a direction to probe agencies to register a case and probe the bank’s top management and to direct initiation of the process of deportation of Nirav Modi and others related to the scam as soon as possible.

The petition also requested the court to ask Finance Ministry to set guidelines for grant of big loans and for setting up a committee of experts to find details of bad debt cases.

Advocate M L Sharma has also filed a petition seeking a court-monitored SIT probe into the case. Sharma has contended that the banking fraud has caused serious injury to the public and the state’s treasury and should be investigated not by an agency “being controlled by the political leaders/authorities”.

