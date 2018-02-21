PNB fraud case: SC refuses to entertain PIL seeking probe, tells lawyer not to indulge in ‘Publicity Interest Litigations’

PNB Fraud: The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain the PIL seeking a probe. PNB Fraud: The Supreme Court of India refused to entertain the PIL seeking a probe.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to issue notice on a PIL seeking a probe in the Punjab National Bank fraud case. The top court pulled up the lawyer who filed the PIL saying all it was a ‘Publicity Interest Litigation’. The court further added that it was now becoming a fashion to run to court after reading newspapers. “You can’t pre-empt the government’s right to investigate,” the court said.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday considered lawyer J P Dhanda’s submission that the scam was of enormous magnitude and the plea be listed for urgent hearing. “List the matter on February 21 before the appropriate bench as per the roster,” the court said. The plea submitted that the scam was the biggest in the history of the country’s banking system. It sought a direction to the probe agencies to register a case and probe role of the top management of the bank

