PNB fraud case: Nirav Modi’s executive, bank officials sent to CBI custody; six other staff under watch

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three persons — a retired and a serving official of Punjab National Bank (PNB) and an executive of Nirav Modi’s company — in connection with the alleged Rs 11,400-crore fraud on Saturday. Six other PNB officials are currently being examined, sources in the agency said.

The officials also carried out searches at the bank’s Brady House Fort branch, which is said to be the centre of the alleged scam.

While Gokulnath Shetty (61), then deputy manager (retired) of PNB, and Manoj Kharat, 28, the single-window operator of the bank, were arrested for their alleged role in issuing eight ‘fraudulent’ Letters of Undertaking (LoU) to various companies of the Nirav Modi Group in February this year, Hemant Bhatt (64), the authorised signatory of the Nirav Modi Group of firms, is suspected to have played a major part in planning and execution of the scam, CBI sources said.

The three accused have been sent to CBI custody till March 3 by special Judge SR Tamboli. While seeking their remand before the special CBI court in Mumbai on Saturday evening, the CBI claimed that Shetty and Kharat had misused their official positions as public servants of PNB to “cause undue pecuniary advantage to the firms and wrongful loss of Rs 280.70 crore to PNB during 2017”.

Bhatt, the CBI alleged, is a director in around 15-16 companies of the Nirav Modi Group and was allegedly “aware of the modus operandi of the entire scam”. Officials alleged that Bhatt was aware of the involvement and role of officials of PNB and the Nirav Modi Group but claimed he was not co-operating with officials who are investigating the case.

“Bhatt had represented these firms and had requested the bank to issue LoUs to them for payment from foreign banks for the purpose of export of material to the supplier. This was done by the accused without obtaining security, taking interest or obtaining and mentioning it in bank records. The amount, instead of going to the supplier, went to the Hong Kong branches of Allahabad and Axis Bank,” public prosecutor Om Prakash said, while seeking a 14-day police remand of the three accused.

The CBI also claimed that the trio’s custodial interrogation was necessary to “recover important missing documents related to the fraudulent LoUs issued by Shetty”. It said no documents or applications for issue of the fraduluent LoUs are available at PNB. “From the Internal Investigation Reports of the PNB, it is revealed that the logs in the SWIFT were used by many officials, including Gokulnath Shetty, by using passwords in the capacity of make/verifier/authoriser enabling fraudulent SWIFT messages,” the CBI claimed in its remand application.

As Shetty’s subordinate, Kharat acted upon his directions, in making and verifying these messages before Shetty authorised and transmitted them in 2017. “He (Kharat) admits that this was happening regularly and many other officers have done this before,” the CBI claimed. The team, however, refused to disclose the identities of the remaining officers.

Following a complaint from PNB Mumbai’s deputy general manager with the Banking Security and Fraud Cell of the CBI on January 31, an FIR was registered against Nirav Modi, Neeshal Modi, Mehul Choksi-all partners of Diamond R US, Solar Exports and Stellar Diamonds and others, including those arrested on Saturday. The accused have been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating) and relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The advocates for the accused said that they were not the “ultimate beneficiaries’ and said they (accused) were co-operating with the investigating officers.

