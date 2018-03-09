PNB fraud case: Mehul Choksi cites politicising of case, media trial as reasons for staying away

Mehul Choksi was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on March 7. Mehul Choksi was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on March 7.

On Wednesday, Mehul Choksi wrote to the CBI citing several reasons, ranging from revocation of his passport to poor treatment provided in government hospitals, to various political parties politising the issue to trial by media, as grounds for not making himself available to join the probe.

In an email to CBI inspector Damodaran, he wrote: “I wish to bring to your attention that I am being threatened by individuals with whom I have a business relationship. As there has been a complete and sudden closure of business, my employees, customers, creditors etc have started to show their animosity towards me.”

“Even though right to receive proper medical treatment is provided in the Constitution of India, however, in practicality a person accused of an offence who is behind prison is denied a doctor of his own choice… The entire reports being published in newspapers, various statements made by members of various political parties and the trial by media has therefore left me remediless and therefore a bias has been caused against me,” he added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App