PNB fraud case: MEA suspends passports of Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi for 4 weeks

Enforcement Directorate sleuths at one of Nirav Modi’s showrooms in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal) Enforcement Directorate sleuths at one of Nirav Modi’s showrooms in New Delhi on Thursday. (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal)

Amid investigations into the Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday suspended with immediate effect the passports of celebrity jeweller Nirav Modi and his maternal uncle-cum-business partner Mehul Choksi for four weeks. The ministry gave the duo a week’s time and sought an explanation on why their passports should not be revoked.

“On the advice of the Enforcement Directorate, the Passport issuing authority in the Ministry of External Affairs has today suspended the validity of passports of Mr. Nirav Deepak Modi and Mr. Mehul Chinubhai Choksi with immediate effect for a period of four weeks u/s 10(A) of the Passports Act 1967,” a statement released by the ministry said.

The ministry vowed to continue with the revocation process if the duo failed to provide any response in this regard. “Mr. Nirav Deepak Modi and Mr. Mehul Chinubhai Choksi have been asked to respond within one week as to why their passports should not be impounded or revoked under Section 10 (3) (c) of the Passports Act 1967. If they fail to respond within the stipulated time it will be assumed that they have no response to offer and the MEA will go ahead with the revocation,” the statement said.

Nirav’s companies are under the scanner for “fraudulent and unauthorised” transactions worth over Rs 11,000 crore in collusion with some officials of the bank. The Enforcement Directorate on Friday summoned the billionaire diamond businessman after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids across 21 locations and seized documents, diamonds, jewellery and gold worth Rs 5,100 crore.

Nirav, along with his wife Ami Modi, brother Nishal Modi and Choksi have been booked under sections of the IPC for criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act.

Nirav Modi is believed to have left the country with his family on January 1. The CBI has approached the Interpol to locate them.

