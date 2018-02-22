PNB fraud case LIVE Updates: ED seizes nine luxury cars, precious paintings owned by Nirav Modi

PNB fraud case LIVE Updates: Four of the nine cars seized by the ED on Thursday PNB fraud case LIVE Updates: Four of the nine cars seized by the ED on Thursday

The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday froze shares and mutual funds worth Rs 100 crore of millionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi and promoter of Gitanjali Group Mehul Choksi in connection with the Rs 11,400 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case. At least nine luxury cars, belonging to Modi, were also seized as part of the investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The cars seized include a Rolls Royce Ghost, a Mercedes Benz, a Porsche Panamera, three Honda variants, a Toyota Fortuner and an Innova. READ MORE

Earlier on Wednesday, the Income Tax (IT) department attached Rs. 145.74 crore found in several bank accounts belonging to Modi. Till date, the IT department has attached a total of 141 bank accounts / Fixed Deposits of the group.

