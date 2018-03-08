PNB fraud case: CBI shoots letter to Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi; says both are ‘obliged’ to join probe

Mehul Choksi was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on March 7. Mehul Choksi was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on March 7.

In a fresh development, the CBI which is probing the PNB fraud case on Thursday wrote another letter to the alleged accused Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi telling them that they are obliged to join the investigation. Adding that the agency is not convinced by their excuses, the CBI said that both Choksi and Modi have not disclosed their location despite repeatedly asking them to do so.

The letter comes hours after Mehul Choksi, promoter of Gitanjali Group said it is “impossible” for him to return to India due to health reasons and suspension of his passport. Criticising the investigation process in a seven-page letter emailed to the CBI on March 7, Choksi alleged gross abuse of law and said the seizure of his assets, bank accounts and the lockdown of all his offices in India has caused prejudice against him and his family. “There has been a gross abuse of process of law by the investigating agencies. It is in the interest of justice that I be granted an opportunity to have a free and fair trial. However, the investigating agencies are acting with a pre-determined mind which is hampering the process of law and interfering with the course of justice,” Choksi said.

Stating that his passport was suspended because he was considered a “security threat to India”, Choksi said, “I wish to bring to your kind attention that your good self and your office is well aware that my passport has been suspended.”

“It is impossible for me to travel back to India. I further wish to point out that the Regional Passport Office Mumbai has not given me any explanation as to why my passport has been suspended and as to how I am a security threat to India,” he added.

Choksi further said, “Multiple investigating agencies are after my life and the CBI has seized my office servers and I have no record of my business dealings. I am further being deprived of my basic right to communicate and the seizure of my servers have effectively denied me my fundamental right to defend myself against the allegations. I wish to bring to your notice and attention that I have been rendered defenceless. All the documents that were lying in my offices have been seized by the investigating agencies.”

The absconding businessman also expressed concerns over his health and well-being and said he feared he would be arrested and refused treatment at a hospital of his choice. “I would not be able to get proper health care and would be provided treatment only in a government hospital. A person accused of an offence who is behind prison is denied a doctor of his own choice,” Choksi said.

“I had a cardiac procedure which was conducted in the first week of February 2018 and there is still pending work to be done on the same. The entire procedure could not be completed on all veins due to danger to kidney and therefore I am not allowed to travel for at least a period of four to six months,” he added.

Choksi also slammed the media and accused it of “blowing each and every issue out of proportion”. “The media is conducting a trial by itself and is blowing each and every issue out of proportion and is exaggerating allegations and this has left me completely defenceless,” he said.

He also requested the CBI to communicate with him on his yahoo email ID or his advocate Sanjay Abbot “in respect of any issues which you consider is needed to be addressed to me concerning the investigation”.

Choksi was summoned by the CBI to appear before it on March 7. On Tuesday, the company’s vice-president Vipul Chitalia was detained by the CISF after his flight from Bangkok landed at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and was handed over to the CBI. Chitalia was in charge of the banking operations at Gitanjali and an authorised signatory when the company sought the fraudulent Letters of Understanding (LoUs), the CBI said.

