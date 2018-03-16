PNB fraud case: Centre opposes PIL, proposal to file probe report in sealed cover

The Centre on Friday strongly opposed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe in the nearly Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud. The Centre on Friday strongly opposed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe in the nearly Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud.

The Centre on Friday strongly opposed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe in the nearly Rs 12,700 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, saying the investigation was already underway in the case with 19 arrests made so far.

While speaking before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra, the Centre, represented by Attorney General K K Venugopal, objected to the top court’s suggestion to file a probe report in a sealed cover, saying that it will amount to “parallel enquiry”.

The court’s suggestion came after lawyer Vineet Dhanda, who has filed the PIL, said that the Centre must either issue a notice or release a status report as “the whole country was watching that the government had not done anything” in the past in a similar case relating to Vijay Mallya.

However, while hearing the petition last month, the apex court had said it would step in only when agencies fail to carry out the investigation properly. “If the government does not do things that are required, then you (petitioner) can come. It is not that the government agencies are not acting,” the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said, adding that the government must have “a free hand” to probe the scam.

“Speeches have no impact on the court. We will hear the legal issue and not the emotional aspect,” the bench said, adding “this is not the way you argue a petition. The purpose is to gain publicity.”

The bench then fixed the PIL for hearing on March 16, saying “we are not saying anything today”. The top court also said it would hear the objections of the Attorney General to the petition on the given date.

Meanwhile, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said the developments at the bank has brought a bad name to the system and is an eye-opener as he pitched for greater transparency and ethical corporate governance. “What happened with Punjab National Bank and other banks is an eye opener to all of us. There has been some systemic failure, may be because of some individuals… at the same time, it brought a bad name to us, to the system,” he said while speaking at the 58th National Cost Convention in the national capital.

(With PTI inputs)

