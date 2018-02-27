PNB fraud case: CBI issues 10 lookout circulars against Nirav Modi

The agency had through Saturday and Sunday also questioned PNB CMD Sunil Mehta and Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao in the case. The agency had through Saturday and Sunday also questioned PNB CMD Sunil Mehta and Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao in the case.

The CBI has issued more than 10 lookout circulars (LOCs) against as many employees and officials of companies owned by diamantaires Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi in connection with the alleged Rs 11,400 crore PNB scam. Sources in the agency said these officials are absconding since news of the alleged scam broke out.

“These are officials who have not joined the investigations. We suspect some of them may have left the country at the time Modi and Choksi fled. However, those who have stayed back have also not come forward to cooperate with the probe. LOCs have been issued to ensure they do not leave the country,” a CBI officer said.

The agency on Monday also questioned three general managers of Punjab National Bank in connection with the case. Sources said these officials were in-charge of the international banking division and treasury division of the bank. It has also questioned the statutory auditor of the bank to understand how the scam was missed by so many levels of auditing.

The agency had through Saturday and Sunday also questioned PNB CMD Sunil Mehta and Executive Director K V Brahmaji Rao in the case. “Investigation is under way in all the serious bank fraud cases registered by CBI recently. Director CBI, Shri Alok Kumar Verma, has directed the officers in charge of these investigations to take all necessary steps to ensure that the bank fraud cases are concluded within a given timeframe. He asked the officers not to spare anyone found involved,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

As reported by The Indian Express, the CBI has also sought from the Chief Vigilance Officers of five banks the details of financial transactions in the Nostro accounts of PNB on the basis of 293 fraudulent Letters of Undertaking (LoUs) issued by it to Modi and Choksi. The overseas branches of Canara Bank, Bank of India, State Bank of India, Allahabad Bank and Axis Bank had credited over Rs 11,400 crore into the Nostro account of PNB on the basis of guarantees (LoUs) given by to Modi and Choksi, sources said. The CBI has now written to these five banks, having branches in Antwerp, Frankfurt, Mauritius, Hong Kong and Bahrain, to provide details of all such transactions to dig out a clear money trail of Rs 11,400 crore.

The agency has also issued LOCs against all the accused in the bank loan fraud case involving Delhi jeweller Dwarka Das Seth International, where the company is alleged to have defrauded Oriental Bank of Commerce of Rs 389.95 crore. The four directors of the company named as accused by the CBI — Sabhya Seth, Reeta Seth, Krishna Kumar Singh and Ravi Singh — are absconding since last year.

