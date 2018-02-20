PNB fraud: Arun Jaitley breaks silence, says state will chase down who cheat banking system

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Express Photo: Tashi Tobgyal/File)

In his first public remarks over the alleged Rs 11,400-crore fraud in Punjab National Bank, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said it is incumbent upon the state to “chase these people to the last conclusion” to make sure that the country is not cheated.

He also castigated the auditors and the bank management for their shoddy approach preceding the incident that has rocked the country’s second-biggest public sector lender.

“There is an important challenge where the supervisory agencies are now to introspect: what are the additional mechanisms they have to put in place to ensure that stray cases don’t become a pattern again. And stray cases are nipped in the bud and an example be made of people that these bad examples itself are never to be repeated,” Jaitley told the 41st annual meeting of Association of Development Financial Institutions in Asia & Pacific.

Without naming Punjab National Bank or the alleged kingpin of the fraud Nirav Modi, Jaitley admonished the bank management for not living up to the task as they were unable to detect who amongst them were delinquent.

“When authority is given to the managements, you are expected to utilise that authority effectively and in a right manner. Therefore, the question for the management itself is: Were they found lacking? And on the face of it, the answer seems yes, they were. You are found lacking when you are unable to check who amongst them have been delinquent,” he said.

“The third important question is addressed to our friends in the profession: What were the auditors doing? Both internal and external auditors really have looked the other way or failed to detect where I am sure the profession of chartered accountant itself, and those who control the discipline of the profession, will start introspecting and say what legitimate actions are to be taken,” Jaitley added.

Jaitley also said the number of taxpayers and collections have gone up, but added that the country is still far away from everyone paying their due tax. READ | Nirav Modi denies involvement in PNB fraud, says beleaguered jeweller’s lawyer

Last week, the PNB had revealed that a fraudulent transaction to the tune of Rs 11,400 crore was detected at its Brady House branch in Mumbai and named the firms led by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali Group, and some other diamond and jewellery merchants as suspects.

A political slugfest ensued between the BJP and the Congress over the alleged PNB fraud with both parties blaming each other for allowing Nirav Modi, at the Centre of the fraud and his associates to flourish during their respective tenures. ALSO READ | PNB scandal: How can proclaimed offender be allowed to leave country, says Congress

With PTI inputs

