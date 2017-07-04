PM’s Ujjwala Yojana: Residents allege discrepancy in LPG allotment, Collector orders probe

Manjula Vankar tries to light her chulha with plastic bags at her home in Limda village on Monday. Bhupendra Rana Manjula Vankar tries to light her chulha with plastic bags at her home in Limda village on Monday. Bhupendra Rana

Around 60 residents of Waghodiya taluka of Vadodara district have submitted a memorandum to the District Collector demanding LPG gas connection for which they said they had applied a year ago under the Pradhan Mantri UjjwalaYojna (PMUY). They also alleged discrepancies in the allotment.

“The benefit of the gas and (LPG) cylinder allotment under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is not being given to real beneficiaries of Waghodiya taluka, though computerised record of the deputy mamlatdar supply office shows that they have been allotted,” stated the memorandum.

“I have not received a gas stove and the LPG connection, still I have started receiving subsidy in my (bank) account. How is this possible? How can we get subsidy without using LPG connection?” said Geeta Rohit, a resident of Harijanvas, who along with the residents of Timbi, Limda, Himatpura, Waghodiya, Goraj, Madodhar, Vyara, Jambuwada, Sangadol and Kagdipura villages gathered at the collector’s office with the acknowledgement slips of their applications.

District Collector P Bharthi has ordered a probe into the allegations. “I have directed the district supply officer and the mamlatdar to investigate the matter,” said Bharthi. In Waghodiya taluka, Bhavani Indane Gas agency has been assigned to allot the LPG gas connection under the PMUY. Earlier, the gas agency was suspended from allotting the new gas connection, following complaints.

“Earlier also there were complaints from Waghodiya taluka, and we had suspended the agency. Later, they gave us in writing that there will be no compliant. If agency will be found faulty we will blacklist the agency,” said the District Collector. “When the (PMUY) scheme was announced in our village, I too had applied for a gas connection. They asked for photocopies of Aadhaar card, ration card and a passport size photograph which I had duly submitted. However, till date, I have not received gas connection,” said 52-year-old daily wage worker Manjula Vankar, a resident of Vankarvas in Limda village, who continues to use firewood to cook.

“Earlier, we used to get kerosene, now that has also stopped. We have to now purchase firewood which is costing Rs140 to 200 per 20 kg,” Vankar, who has asthma, added. Showing her acknowledgement slip, 24-year-old Manisha Rohit, a resident of Kagdipura village, said, “I had applied for LPG connection in June last year from Bhavani Gas agency, but I am yet to get a gas connection.”

